Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.81

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 8462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

