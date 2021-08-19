Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.47. 349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,515. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.92. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

