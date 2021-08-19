International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.16

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ IGIC opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $451.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24. International General Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. International General Insurance had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International General Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.