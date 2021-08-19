Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on ITPOF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.54. 2,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

