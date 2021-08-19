Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.88

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.88 and last traded at $70.88, with a volume of 1075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.4463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.30%.

Intertek Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

