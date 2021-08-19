Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Up to $29.06

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $29.75. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 2,014 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

