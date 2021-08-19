Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.84

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.84 and last traded at $64.60, with a volume of 1566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

