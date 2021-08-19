Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:KBWP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.25. 2,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.88. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.52.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 946.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.