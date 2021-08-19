Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,014 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 776% compared to the average volume of 230 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AGFY opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agrify has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Analysts forecast that Agrify will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agrify by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agrify by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

