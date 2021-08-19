Investors Buy High Volume of STAAR Surgical Put Options (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,095 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,360% compared to the average volume of 212 put options.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 342.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.17. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $6,822,632.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,242 shares of company stock worth $50,170,321. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 103,315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

