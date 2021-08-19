Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:SOAC)

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,359 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,746% compared to the typical volume of 182 call options.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
NYSE SOAC opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.72.
About Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition
Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
