Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,611 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,302% compared to the typical volume of 543 put options.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of BRKS opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.03.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

