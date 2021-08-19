Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,511 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,733% compared to the typical volume of 137 put options.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $78.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

