Investors Purchase High Volume of Synopsys Call Options (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,897 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 259% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,086 call options.

Synopsys stock traded up $24.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.24. 52,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.46.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

