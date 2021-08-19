Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 260,214 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,992% compared to the average volume of 12,437 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $168,944,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $110,481,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

