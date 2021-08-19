Investors Purchase Large Volume of Par Pacific Call Options (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of 240% compared to the average volume of 1,176 call options.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,246. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $828.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.67.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

