Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Robert L. Nussbaum Sells 21,231 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Invitae stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invitae by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invitae by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invitae by 766.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

