Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INVH. B. Riley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.46.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.85, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

