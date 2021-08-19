InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:NVIV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 194,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

