IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $224.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.07.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $2,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,383,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,356 shares of company stock worth $5,159,964. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 254,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 174,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $165.35 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

