iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

Several research firms have commented on IQ. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.19. 628,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,347,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. On average, analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,647 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $139,608,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,357,000 after purchasing an additional 933,466 shares during the last quarter. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

