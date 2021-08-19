IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $408.96 million, a PE ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.05.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $31,128.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,951.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,097 shares of company stock worth $2,243,221. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IRadimed by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 97,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IRadimed by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IRadimed by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in IRadimed by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in IRadimed by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

