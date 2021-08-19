iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,028,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $131.25 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.59 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

