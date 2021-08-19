iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 477,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 18,628,965 shares.The stock last traded at $39.73 and had previously closed at $40.66.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 398,727 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,301,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,441 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

