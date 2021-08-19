iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO opened at $52.28 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.