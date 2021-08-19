iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.98. 2,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $56.79.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

