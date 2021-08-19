iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Stock Position Lowered by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2,945.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.16. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

