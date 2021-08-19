iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,075 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.30% of iShares MBS ETF worth $76,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after buying an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after buying an additional 607,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,586,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.48. 568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,747. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

