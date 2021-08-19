iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,685,346 shares.The stock last traded at $68.15 and had previously closed at $69.84.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
