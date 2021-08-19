iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,685,346 shares.The stock last traded at $68.15 and had previously closed at $69.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,286,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

