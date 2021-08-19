iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,063 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $60,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.05. 141,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

