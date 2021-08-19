iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.87. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 977,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 219,298 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,111,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,310,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.