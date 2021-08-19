iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.87. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $36.40.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
