iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

EWU opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

