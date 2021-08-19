iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in July

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 10,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $39.02. 58,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,859. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.