iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,542,211. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

