iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.51 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

