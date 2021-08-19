iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 94,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,279,216 shares.The stock last traded at $268.00 and had previously closed at $272.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.30.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,769,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the period.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.