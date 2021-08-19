iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 181.1% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $129.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

