iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Hits New 1-Year High at $292.49

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $292.49 and last traded at $292.49, with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.36.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.