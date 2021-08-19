Islay Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,052.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 350,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Fortinet by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,607,000 after purchasing an additional 280,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.58. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $309.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock worth $11,042,058 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.