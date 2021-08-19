Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $167,000 in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 60,546 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 382,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $162,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,568,612.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $1,517,678. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 55,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.