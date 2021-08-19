Islay Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.35. 13,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,031. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.34.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.