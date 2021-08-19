Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 428 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,582,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,173,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

HYG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,668,377. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.64. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.56 and a twelve month high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

