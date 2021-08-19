Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 877.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,456,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,794 shares of company stock worth $7,223,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,449. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

