Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,682. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

