Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ISLEU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 24th

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ISLEU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 24th. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ISLEU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

