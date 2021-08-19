ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Trading Down 0.5%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 2,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

ISSDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Danske upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

