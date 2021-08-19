Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Iteris were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 80,077 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Iteris by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

ITI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757 in the last three months. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $235.60 million, a PE ratio of 563.00, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. Analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.