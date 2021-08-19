ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the July 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ITOCY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.53. 10,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts expect that ITOCHU will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in ITOCHU by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ITOCHU during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

