ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the July 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS ITOCY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.53. 10,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.49. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts expect that ITOCHU will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
