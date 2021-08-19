Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Trading Up 1%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 25,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 82,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61.

About Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF)

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.