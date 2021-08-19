Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 79,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 795,341 shares.The stock last traded at $13.83 and had previously closed at $13.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.47.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

